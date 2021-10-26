Hillsborough schools hosting a jobs fair

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County Public Schools is holding a job fair to hire a variety of school positions.

The fair is scheduled on Wednesday, October 27 from 3-6 p.m. at the Silo Bend Event Center located at 9036 Brittany Way in Tampa.

During this job fair, applicants will get the opportunity to meet with recruiters and hiring managers for several positions within the district. The website states jobs available range from bus drivers and mechanics to custodians and student nutrition services. Also available are H.O.S.T. after-school childcare, nurses, teachers, and substitute teachers.

Staff on-site will be able to speak to potential applicants about the benefits that come with a career with HCPS, including healthcare, pension, and more. Follow this link to register.