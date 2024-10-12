Hillsborough County public schools, district offices to remain closed Monday

Hillsborough County public schools and district offices will remain closed through Monday, Oct. 14, due to Hurricane Milton recovery efforts, officials announced Saturday.

The closure affects district offices and all 172 schools, Hillsborough County Public Schools officials said in a press release.

Clean-up efforts will need to continue through Monday as significant flooding, widespread power outages and uprooted trees are affecting access, officials said.

School district officials will provide an update by noon Monday regarding reopening status for the remainder of the week.

A potential reopening will depend on several factors including power restoration, school facility conditions, staff concerns and road conditions, officials said.

School district officials said they are in contact with the Florida Department of Education regarding makeup days. Those decisions will come at a later date, officials said.