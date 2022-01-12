Hillsborough County hosting diversity listening sessions

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla- — Hillsborough County is soliciting opinions from residents on subjects of diversity and inclusion issues in the county.
The county government is offering several ways to participate in a series of listening sessions in January to inform an equity profile study underway now.
"This input, along with strategic analysis, will be used to make recommendations to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners on how to utilize an "equity lens" in decision-making processes."-Hillsborough County
Hillsborough is looking for residents' input in the following areas:
- Economic opportunity
- Housing
- Land use/zoning
- Transportation
- Digital divide
- Health care
- Criminal justice
- Food security
There are four ways residents can share their feedback about equity and inclusion: in-person, virtual, over the phone, and through email. Those who cannot attend the listening sessions are encouraged to provide feedback through the below 24/7 voicemail or email from now until Jan. 31, 2022.
Community Listening Session (in-person):
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 6 to 8 p.m.
C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Library
2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33610
Virtual Community Listening Session:
Tue., Jan. 11, 2022, 10 a.m. to noon
Zoom ID: 860 1899 0754
Passcode: 915210
or call in: (301) 715-8592
meeting ID: 860 1899 0754#
24/7 Voicemail: Leave a message at (813) 327-4716 by Jan. 31, 2022
Email: hillsboroughequityprofile@mgtconsulting.com by Jan. 31, 2022