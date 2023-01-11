Highlands County man arrested on nearly 1,200 counts of child pornography

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on over 1,100 counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

HSO said Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, 23, was first arrested on Dec. 29 on two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmitting child pornography. Hernandez was later out on bond while the investigation continued.

The Special Victims Unit seized 15 electronic devices from Hernandez when he was arrested in December. When detectives searched just one of those devices, they found evidence to charge Hernandez with 1,182 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as four counts of possession of bestiality images.

Detectives said this is the largest collection of child porn they have seen in Highlands County. Investigators said it is still not known what the total number of charges Hernandez could face when detectives search all of the devices.

Hernandez is being held on a bond of about $2.4 million and has enough charges to possibly keep him in prison for the rest of his life.