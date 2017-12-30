Hero siblings jump into action to save two people from mangled car crash on Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. — Danielle Sanon is a nurse and her brother Sean Fitzpatrick active military. They were the perfect people to be at the right place at the right time to save two lives.

The siblings were headed to Busch Gardens on Christmas Eve when they drove past a car that hit a concrete road installment head on.

“He was trapped in the car we couldn’t get the car open he had blood on the left side of his head and then he was saying he couldn’t breath,” Sanon said. “His blood pressure was 70 over 30.”

His passenger crawled out a window. Fitzpatrick said he took care of her while his sister stabilized the man still trapped in the vehicle.

“I looked at her and if it wasn’t for us something could have went worse something could’ve happened to him,” Fitzpatrick said. “I learned a lot (from her), I learned how to be calm. The military teaches that a lot. But, I never had to go in a situation (like that).”

Both Sanon and Fitzpatrick are selfless. They sacrifice a lot to help others. Sanon’s worked in the emergency room at Florida Hospital for 11-years. She is a single mom raising two children working the overnight shift.

“It’s what we do,” Sanon said.

She doesn’t consider herself a hero. Her brother says she is the definition of it.

“I think my sister is definitely a hero everyday that she works,” Fitzpatrick said. “She might not think so but every day that she is able to save a life that’s a hero in itself.”

First responders with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue used the jaws of life to get the man out of the car. He was airlifted to Tampa General. The woman in the car was taken by ambulance to Florida Hospital.

Sanon said this is the first time she’s saved a life off the clock. In the ER she saves them every single day.

“Gunshot wounds, car crashes, we see it all,” Sanon said.

Fitzpatrick goes back to Fort Carson on Sunday. The brother and sister thankful for the time they were able to spend together and for being able to use their skills to help two people in need.

“It’s a duty,” Fitzpatrick said. “You do whatever it takes to make sure they make it to the next day.”

