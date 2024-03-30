Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Here's which stores and restaurants will be open on Easter 2024

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Hot Tamales Peeps Are Here To Spice Up Your Easter
Publix expanding hours, suspending reserved shopping times
Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 17:23:04-04

The Easter Bunny will soon be hopping into town. Here's all the stores you can hop into on Easter Sunday 2024.

The holidays falls on March 31st this year. And though it isn't a federal holiday, some stores and restaurants still choose to close their doors to the public. Popular spots like Publix, Target, and Sam's Club will be among those closed. But no worries, there are plenty of places that will remain open for all those last-minute Easter errands.

These stores will be open on Easter, though some may have modified hours:

  • Walmart
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Sprouts
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Trader Joe's

These stores will be closed:

  • Publix
  • Costco
  • Aldi
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Best Buy
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Burlington
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Macy's

These restaurants will be open:

  • Applebee's
  • Taco Bell
  • Red Lobster
  • Golden Corral
  • Denny's
  • Waffle House
  • Dunkin'
  • Olive Garden
  • IHOP
  • Panera Bread
  • Cracker Barrel

These restaurants will be closed:

  • Chick-fil-A
  • Chipotle
  • Raising Cane's

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.