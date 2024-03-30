Here's which stores and restaurants will be open on Easter 2024

The Easter Bunny will soon be hopping into town. Here's all the stores you can hop into on Easter Sunday 2024.

The holidays falls on March 31st this year. And though it isn't a federal holiday, some stores and restaurants still choose to close their doors to the public. Popular spots like Publix, Target, and Sam's Club will be among those closed. But no worries, there are plenty of places that will remain open for all those last-minute Easter errands.

These stores will be open on Easter, though some may have modified hours:

Walmart

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Sprouts

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Trader Joe's

These stores will be closed:

Publix

Costco

Aldi

Sam's Club

Target

Best Buy

T.J. Maxx

Burlington

Hobby Lobby

Macy's

These restaurants will be open:

Applebee's

Taco Bell

Red Lobster

Golden Corral

Denny's

Waffle House

Dunkin'

Olive Garden

IHOP

Panera Bread

Cracker Barrel

These restaurants will be closed: