Health officials tracking increase in norovirus, the highly contagious 'stomach bug'

TAMPA, Fla. — Health officials are tracking a norovirus outbreak in most parts of the United States.

“It’s very difficult to avoid it once it’s around. When it gets in environments, it spreads to everyone,” said Dr. Jill Roberts, Associate Professor for the USF College of Public Health.

The highly transmissible virus, commonly known as the "stomach bug," causes gastrointestinal symptoms that can get severe.

“There’s a lot of vomiting and diarrhea that can go along with this and oftentimes the individuals that have it do need some help. But if so, do not touch your face,” said Dr. Laura Arline, Chief Quality Officer for BayCare.

Norovirus is not airborne. It’s spread through your hands and surfaces.

You can also get it from contaminated foods like shellfish, leafy greens, and fresh fruits.

Norovirus can linger on an object for days and is most commonly spread in restaurants, cruises and schools or daycare.

“A very small amount of it can make a person sick. So that’s one of the major reasons why it spreads so quickly,” said Roberts.

If you or someone in your family gets infected with norovirus, doctors said it’s important to make sure they stay hydrated, especially kids.

“With norovirus, it’s mainly supportive measures. You know, keep the child hydrated. If the child is becoming dehydrated, we need to know about it, bring the child to an emergency room,” said Dr. Doug Ross, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Tampa.

Health officials believe the best way to protect yourself from this outbreak is by rinsing your fruit and vegetables, cooking shellfish thoroughly, and washing your hands often because hand sanitizer doesn’t really work against this virus.

“Wash your hands with soap and water,” said Arline.