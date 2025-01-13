Health officials continue to track rise in norovirus cases, warn hand sanitizer does not work against it

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Norovirus continues to make the rounds. It's more commonly referred to as the “stomach bug.”

“Norovirus is really the most common cause of this viral gastroenteritis,” said Dr. Michael Tang, virologist and associate professor at USF Health.

It’s an extremely contagious virus.

The CDC is tracking a rise in norovirus cases all over the United States.

“This is remarkably transmissible,” said Dr. Laura Arline, Chief Quality Officer for BayCare.

Health officials are looking into the possibility that this wave is being partially fueled by a new strain.

Norovirus causes intense gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, stomach pain, violent diarrhea and vomiting.

“I’ve heard it referred to as the two-bucket illness, like one for up here and the other for down there. And the symptoms can be pretty intense,” said Arline.

You can also have a low-grade fever.

People can be contagious even after they’re feeling better.

“When people have norovirus, the symptoms go away relatively quickly. But they can be infectious for a couple of weeks afterward,” said Teng.

“So it’s not just like, 'Oh, I don’t have any symptoms anymore; I’m not infectious.' You’re still pooping out virus for several days afterward,” he added.

“If you’ve been sick with norovirus recently, another thing that can help to prevent the spread is remember you can spread norovirus right after you’re feeling better. Don’t prepare someone else’s food. So really kind of stick to yourself for at least a few days afterward and even up to a couple of weeks,” said Arline.

If you do get sick, doctors urge you to stay hydrated with water and electrolytes even if you can’t keep anything down. Dehydration is the biggest concern.

“Stay hydrated. I know you’re feeling nauseated, so the last thing you want to do is to drink, but you also don’t want to get yourself dehydrated to where you need to go into the emergency department for fluids. So, small sips frequently are the key. A sip of water and diluted Gatorade would also work, so half Gatorade, half water.”

“You do a sip or two every 10-15 minutes. And that should help that you don’t feel overly nauseated but it works to keep you hydrated,” said Arline.

Norovirus is not airborne but it is spread through your hands and surfaces. You can also get it from contaminated foods like shellfish, leafy greens and fresh fruits.

The virus can linger on objects for days.

It's most commonly spread in schools, daycares, cruises and restaurants.

“It’s really hard to get rid of,” said Teng.

Once it’s in your household, doctors say you should try to isolate whoever is infected and use separate bathrooms if possible.

“You really have to clean very well,” said Teng.

“Disinfecting with bleach is going to be the best way for prevention,” said Arline.

While there isn’t currently a vaccine for the virus, drug manufacturer Moderna is working on one in a clinical trial right now.

In the meantime, health officials believe the best ways to protect yourself from this outbreak are by rinsing your fruits and vegetables, cooking shellfish thoroughly and washing your hands often.

Hand sanitizer does not work against norovirus.