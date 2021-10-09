Hawk rescued by quick-thinking Venice resident

VENICE, Fla — A Cooper's hawk was rescued after Venice resident Kat Catanakis saw it hanging from a tree Wednesday, Oct 9.

Kat Catanakis says she saw the hawk while looking out a window.

"There is a lot of wildlife where I live. I saw the hawk and I noticed he was hanging upside down by his wing. A vine was wrapped around his wing."- Catanakis

Catanakis says she didn't know what to do so she made a call to the sheriff's office. Soon Stephanie, a volunteer for the wildlife center was on the way.

Stephanie called William the tree climber and he came to help.

When William climbed up to the bird it started moving.

"It's like he knew he was being rescued because he just melted in William's arms."- Catanakis

Catanakis says the hawk was taken to the Wildlife Center of SW Florida.