Haines City PD asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

HAINES CITY, Fla — The Haines City Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole money and other items from a local gas station early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man pictured arrived at 7-Eleven on 1690 E. Hinson Ave., at about 2:45 a.m.

He walked around the store until other customers left before going behind the counter and demanding that employees give him money out of the cash register. The man had a pocketknife with a four-inch blade that later fell out of his pocket. He was given money by the cashier and grabbed other items before leaving the scene.

Police describe him as a clean-cut Hispanic man in his early- to mid-20s with light facial hair. He stands about six feet tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a black hooded shirt, black pants, and worn mid- to high-top shoes. He spoke with a heavy Spanish accent and struggled with his English.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or via the web at www.p3tips.com.