Grab a jacket, it will be cold tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. — A cold front is set to arrive tomorrow afternoon.

While we're not forecasting a washout, anticipate a few showers and isolated storms through the afternoon and heading overnight.

Plenty of dry spots will be mixed in with scattered rain, so I wouldn't cancel any of my plans if it were me.

Just be aware that occasionally, a few showers and storms may pass by. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It'll be much cooler Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers and highs in the low to mid-60s.