TAMPA, Fla. — Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Poynter is a nonprofit based in the Tampa Bay area, with global brands making a difference to strengthen journalism, truth, and democracy.

The 2024 Bowtie Ball, which celebrated the power and importance of journalism, took place Saturday night. The event honored Good Morning America's Robin Roberts as she was awarded the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

Take a look below at what winning the award meant for Roberts as she reflects on her career in an exclusive interview with ABC Action News' Kylie McGivern.

GMA's Robin Roberts shares meaning of receiving Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism

Roberts has had a stellar career, including her time as a host for ESPN's SportsCenter. She was also inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016, and Good Morning America has won four Emmy Awards under her leadership.

In past Poynter Bowtie Balls, CNN's Anderson Cooper, CBS News' Chris Wallace, and NBC Nightly News' Lester Holts received the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.