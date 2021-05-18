Get vaccinated during the 'Ticket to Outside' event and get a free Florida aquarium ticket

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — The city of Tampa says if you get vaccinated at their 'Ticket to Outside' event, you get a free aquarium ticket!

The Florida Aquarium is giving tickets to people 12 and older who receive a vaccination from AdventHealth during the 'Ticket to Outside' campaign.

The first stop of the event is set to take place at the Florida Aquarium on May 19, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"Tampa has the ticket to helping teens and young adults party this summer like it's 2019. The City's "Ticket to Outside" campaign is part of a fun, new effort to reduce hesitancy and increase shots in arms using ticket incentives for local attractions and events. "

The tickets can be used immediately to enter the aquarium or redeemed at a later date.

AdventHealth professionals will be onsite administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for minors. Parents or guardians of children ages 12 to 17 will need to bring a copy of their child's birth certificate, passport or driver's license to show proof of age.