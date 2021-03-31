Menu

Gasparilla releases official date for 2022

Gasparilla 2022
Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 18:44:27-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla- —

In a post on Facebook, the Gasparilla page announced the event will be held on January 29, 2022.

