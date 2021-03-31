NewsLocal News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Gasparilla releases official date for 2022 Gasparilla FB page By: Brody Wooddell Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 31, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-31 18:44:27-04 TAMPA BAY, Fla- — In a post on Facebook, the Gasparilla page announced the event will be held on January 29, 2022. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin