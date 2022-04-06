Gas prices spike electric bike sales in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla — Business is booming for a Tampa electric bike shop.

“I can probably say that our business has doubled almost every month from the previous year. Just this weekend alone, we sold 10 bikes already just in three days," co-owner of Pedego Electric Bikes Tampa, Steve Armas, said.

Armas attributes the rising interest in electric bikes to the high gas prices.

“Have you been to the pump lately?” Armas added.

Uber Eats delivery rider, Gerry Valdes, has certainly seen the prices.

“I never really used to pay attention to it before and now they've really gotten out of hand," Valdes explained.

Valdes is no stranger to the electric bike. He’s had his since 2017. But said, these days, he’s getting more bang for his buck.

“I've talked to a few delivery drivers and they tell me that they spend anywhere from $20 to $30 a day and usually it’s more towards 30 these last months," Valdes added.

Try fifty cents a day. That’s how much Valdes said it costs him to recharge his bike.

The same goes for Joe Messmer.

“Back in January, when I was using my car, I was spending $250 to $300 a month in gas. I just can't imagine what it would be now. Probably about $450 maybe $500. So I consider that a savings. A tremendous savings," Messmer said.

Messmer adds he’s no longer burning through his gas tank or his wallet.

“It means for me, all that money is back in my pocket. The $300 dollars is back in my pocket," Messmer explained. Armas adds he’s looking to open a second location because of recent demand.