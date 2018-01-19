Game show app allows people watching football to win pizza, cash and cars

TAMPA — A Tampa-area advertising innovator created an app that allows players a chance to win pizza, cash and a car while watching football.

Frank Maggio created "Super Squares." It's a live game show app and it launches this weekend.

"Live game shows are among the hottest trends in mobile apps right now," said Frank Maggio.

The game is played on cell phones and it mimics football squares. Players follow a live football game and then answer questions. They are competing to win pizza, cash and even a car.

"All you really have to do is pay attention. You don't have to be a genius about football statistics," said Maggio.

Players are encouraged to watch pop-up ads so they can answer more questions, correctly.

"We're introducing a new paradigm where sponsors and people can respect each other. People give them their attention, but they're rewarded for doing it. I think that's the future of advertising," said Maggio.

Only 1,000 players will be allowed in to the initial, free test on January 21st during the NFC Championship Game. Players will have a chance to win $500 in cash. Up to 4,000 players will split over $1,000 in prizes and up to 160 Dominos pizzas during the Pro Bowl event on Jan. 28th.

60,000 players will be able to compete for prizes during the Super Bowl.

"We wanted to come up with something that you could play while watching football, but wouldn't be so time consuming it took away from your family and your friends," said Maggio.

The game launches on Sunday on Android phones, but by next week it will be available on iPhones.

Players must live in the Tampa Bay area or the surrounding areas to play. By September, Maggio hopes to launch the app nationally.