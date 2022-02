TAMPA BAY, Fla — Funeral services for Deputy Abigail Bieber are set for Friday, February 11. It's open to the public.

The service will take place at Countryside Christian Church, located at 1850 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club (Hachem Foundation Club), Mary Lee's House, and Maxx & Me Pet Rescue.