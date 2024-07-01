Free things to do on 4th of July in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — There are plenty of ways to get into the spirit around the Tampa Bay area this Fourth of July, so ABC Action News is bringing you all sorts of events to help you and your family have a fun holiday.
Boom by the Bay
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa
Fireworks? Yes
Info: An apple pie throwdown and fireworks display are just a few of the things you'll find at this annual event in Tampa.
Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Fireworks? No (drone show)
Info: This event at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds will feature tons of activities, including a drone show, a watermelon eating contest, live entertainment and a costume contest.
The Fourth at the St. Pete Pier
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Fireworks? Yes
Info: Celebrate with food, entertainment and a fireworks show at this annual Independence Day event.
City of Largo's Fourth of July Celebration
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo
Fireworks? Yes
Info: Largo Central Park will have it all at this event, including food and live music.
Rockin' the Ridge
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 499 E Park Ave, Lake Wales
Fireworks? Yes
Info: Rock climbing and photo booths will be featured at this event prior to fireworks at 9 p.m.
Fourth of July Celebration at Avalon Park
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 33613 State Rd 54, Wesley Chapel
Fireworks? Yes
Info: Celebrate the Fourth with a bake-off, food trucks and more.
Fourth of July Family Fun Night
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 3460 Starkey Blvd., Odessa
Fireworks? No
Info: While there won't be fireworks at this event, there will still be tons of activities, including lawn games and a water balloon fight.