Free things to do on 4th of July in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — There are plenty of ways to get into the spirit around the Tampa Bay area this Fourth of July, so ABC Action News is bringing you all sorts of events to help you and your family have a fun holiday.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa

Fireworks? Yes

Info: An apple pie throwdown and fireworks display are just a few of the things you'll find at this annual event in Tampa.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Fireworks? No (drone show)

Info: This event at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds will feature tons of activities, including a drone show, a watermelon eating contest, live entertainment and a costume contest.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Fireworks? Yes

Info: Celebrate with food, entertainment and a fireworks show at this annual Independence Day event.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo

Fireworks? Yes

Info: Largo Central Park will have it all at this event, including food and live music.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 499 E Park Ave, Lake Wales

Fireworks? Yes

Info: Rock climbing and photo booths will be featured at this event prior to fireworks at 9 p.m.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 33613 State Rd 54, Wesley Chapel

Fireworks? Yes

Info: Celebrate the Fourth with a bake-off, food trucks and more.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 3460 Starkey Blvd., Odessa

Fireworks? No

Info: While there won't be fireworks at this event, there will still be tons of activities, including lawn games and a water balloon fight.