Free Museum Day on Saturday to include dozens of popular Tampa Bay locations

Dozens of popular museums in Tampa Bay — including the Dali Museum, the MFA St. Pete, the Carter G. Woodson African-American Museum, the James Museum, the Tampa Bay History Center, Cracker Country and the Henry B. Plant Museum — will celebrate Free Museum Day this Saturday.

The annual event is organized by the Smithsonian, and thousands of locations across the country will take part.

Big crowds are expected at most locations, so reserving your tickets ahead of time is recommended.

Select museums are also limiting capacity with residential restrictions (which county you live in, etc), so make sure to check that.

To find a full list of local participants, use this easy site set up by the Smithsonian. You can reserve tickets there or directly through your preferred museum.

You can also visit as many museums as you want.

Happy Free Museum Day, everybody!