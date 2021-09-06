FPL releases kid-friendly solar experiment videos

Here's your chance to put the sun to good use this Labor Day weekend.

Florida Power and Light Company (FPL) has released kid-friendly solar experiment videos.

They were filmed as a part of the company's solar now partnership with the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium.

The videos feature a series of simple experiments that combine fun with the sun.

"The great things about these solar experiments are that they are an easy, fun and free way to see solar in action this Labor Day weekend," said Kira Rodriguez with FPL.

The experiments are simple and use everyday household items.

For more information visit solarnow.fpl.com/blog.