Former Tampa PD sergeant arrested on 100 counts of child porn

TAMPA BAY,Fla — A retired Tampa PD sergeant is behind bars after detectives charged him with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

In a press conference Wednesday, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said Paul Mumford 61, was arrested after an investigation revealed he had possession of photos of underage children.

Mumford served as a police officer with the Tampa Police Department from June 1986 through September 2015. In October of 2015, Mumford returned to TPD as a reserve officer. In December of 2021 police received a tip that Mumford had possession of child porn. A several-month investigation then ensued.

In January 2022, detectives searched Mumford's two homes and found dozens and dozens of pictures of child porn. He was immediately relieved of duty, and on February 15, 2022, the Tampa Police Department officially terminated him from the reserve force. Mumford worked in the Tampa sex crimes unit. The investigation is ongoing.

Mumford was arrested but the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be on the way.

Watch the announcement below: