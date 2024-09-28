Food, water distribution sites opening after Hurricane Helene

In a recovery effort after the devastating effects of Hurricane Helena, there are several different areas from Tampa to Manatee that are helping with food and water distribution today.
Here are some of those locations:
FOOD AND WATER ASSITANCE
Pasco County is opening two locations on the west side of the county to provide food and water to Hurricane Helene victims. These two Points of Distribution (POD) locations will ensure anyone displaced by the storm will have access to essential supplies.
Both sites will be open to drive-in customers Saturday, September 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last:
• Hudson Library Parking Lot | 8012 Library Rd, Hudson, FL
• J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Parking Lot | 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday, FL
Pasco County teams will also be delivering supplies directly to affected neighborhoods – stretching from Holiday to Hudson. To see our interactive map of all distribution points, please visit: mypas.co/Map
Important Information:
• Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while they last.
• If you have questions, please contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411 or chat with us online at MyPasco.net.
WATER DISTRIBUTION
Due to water conservation efforts following Hurricane Helene's storm surge, the city of Bradenton will provide bottled drinking water on September 28 & 29 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM (or while supplies last).
Locations:
•Former location of Wakeland Elementary - 1812 27th Street East
•1000-1200 block of 3rd Ave West
•G.T. Bray Park - 5502 33rd Avenue West (59th Street West entrance)
Please note, supplies are limited, and a valid ID proving city residency is required.
Updates will be provided as needed. For more details, visit our website. www.cityofbradenton.com/storm
FOOD ASSISTANCE FROM FEEDING TAMPA BAY
HILLSBOROUGH
· Causeway Center, 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619
FROM 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Disaster Recovery
MREs + Water Distribution in Parking Lot
To-Go Meal in the Bistro
· Knights Baptist Church
3816 US-92, Plant City, FL 33566
FROM 9:30am - 11:30am
· Beth-El Farmworker Ministry
18240 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598
From 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Disaster Recovery
MREs + Water
· Crosswind Church
September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm
1510 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Disaster Recovery
MREs + Water
MANATEE
· Church of Christ
September 28 @ 7:30am - 9:00am
204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208
· Resonate Life Church
September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm
1820 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34207
Disaster Recovery
MREs + Water
PINELLAS
· Tropicana Field - Lot 7
September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm
1 Tropicana Dr., Lot 7, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Disaster Recovery
MREs + Water
· Positive Impact
September 28 @ 9:30am - 11:00am
1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
· St Paul UMC
September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm
2039 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764
Disaster Recovery
MREs + Water
PASCO
· Hudson High School
September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm
14410 Cobra Way, Hudson, FL 34669
Disaster Recovery
MREs + Water
TAMPA Five small South Tampa businesses are banning together today to provide food for those affected by the storm. The businesses, Krewemates, Life is Gouda Charcuterie, Fresh Fit Food, Social Bird Events, and Honey and Olive Bakery will pull together more than 100 charcuterie boxes for adults and PB&J and fruit plates for children. Pick up starts at 3 p.m. until stock is gone. Location: Honey and Olive Bakery 3225 S. Macdill Ave. Unit 105 Tampa
