Food, water distribution sites opening after Hurricane Helene

In a recovery effort after the devastating effects of Hurricane Helena, there are several different areas from Tampa to Manatee that are helping with food and water distribution today.

Here are some of those locations:

FOOD AND WATER ASSITANCE

Pasco County is opening two locations on the west side of the county to provide food and water to Hurricane Helene victims. These two Points of Distribution (POD) locations will ensure anyone displaced by the storm will have access to essential supplies.

Both sites will be open to drive-in customers Saturday, September 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last:

• Hudson Library Parking Lot | 8012 Library Rd, Hudson, FL

• J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Parking Lot | 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday, FL

Pasco County teams will also be delivering supplies directly to affected neighborhoods – stretching from Holiday to Hudson. To see our interactive map of all distribution points, please visit: mypas.co/Map

Important Information:

• Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while they last.

• If you have questions, please contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411 or chat with us online at MyPasco.net.

WATER DISTRIBUTION

Due to water conservation efforts following Hurricane Helene's storm surge, the city of Bradenton will provide bottled drinking water on September 28 & 29 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM (or while supplies last).

Locations:

•Former location of Wakeland Elementary - 1812 27th Street East

•1000-1200 block of 3rd Ave West

•G.T. Bray Park - 5502 33rd Avenue West (59th Street West entrance)

Please note, supplies are limited, and a valid ID proving city residency is required.

Updates will be provided as needed. For more details, visit our website. www.cityofbradenton.com/storm

FOOD ASSISTANCE FROM FEEDING TAMPA BAY

HILLSBOROUGH

· Causeway Center, 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619

FROM 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water Distribution in Parking Lot

To-Go Meal in the Bistro

· Knights Baptist Church

3816 US-92, Plant City, FL 33566

FROM 9:30am - 11:30am

· Beth-El Farmworker Ministry

18240 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598

From 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water

· Crosswind Church

September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

1510 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33603

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water

PINELLAS

· Tropicana Field - Lot 7

September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

1 Tropicana Dr., Lot 7, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water

· St Paul UMC

September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

2039 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water

MANATEE

· Church of Christ

September 28 @ 7:30am - 9:00am

204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208

· Resonate Life Church

September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

1820 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34207

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water



PINELLAS

· Tropicana Field - Lot 7

September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

1 Tropicana Dr., Lot 7, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water



· Positive Impact

September 28 @ 9:30am - 11:00am

1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

· St Paul UMC

September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

2039 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water



PASCO

· Hudson High School

September 28 @ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

14410 Cobra Way, Hudson, FL 34669

Disaster Recovery

MREs + Water





TAMPA Five small South Tampa businesses are banning together today to provide food for those affected by the storm. The businesses, Krewemates, Life is Gouda Charcuterie, Fresh Fit Food, Social Bird Events, and Honey and Olive Bakery will pull together more than 100 charcuterie boxes for adults and PB&J and fruit plates for children. Pick up starts at 3 p.m. until stock is gone. Location: Honey and Olive Bakery 3225 S. Macdill Ave. Unit 105 Tampa