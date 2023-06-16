Follow-up: Local HCC student gets into an Ivy League college

TAMPA, Fla. — We've been following the educational journey of one local activist for more than a year. He recently graduated from Hillsborough Community College and now he’s sharing big news about where he plans to continue his education.

We first interviewed Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri back in March of 2022 about the difficulties some people of color face when pursuing higher education. Last time we spoke was in March of this year. He was graduating soon and applying for a prestigious scholarship.

He came by ABC Action News to share some exciting developments in his life. Getulio will attend Cornell University, an Ivy League college in upstate New York. Right before we could catch up, he received a call from Cornell that he just had to take! “I’ll probably be submitting my deposit today,” said Getulio while on the phone. “And once that’s all done, I’ll get my to-do list and I’ll get to work on that.”

With his acceptance letter in hand, he plans on studying public policy before going abroad to get his master's and eventually a law degree. I’m feeling confident about my journey right now,” said Getulio.

He received the Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship. If you ask him where he sees himself 10 years down the line, he’d say: “Definitely in Florida, something focused on poverty alleviation and at-risk youth juvenile diversion from the criminal justice system.”

He shared a message for others on their educational journeys. “I’m a believer in positive thought and positive thinking. And, you know, vocalizing and saying that you’re going to make it and using that as motivation to take the steps to get there. And just dream big. Don’t think that because you don’t see someone that looks like you in a position where you want to be in that, it’s not for you,” said Getulio.