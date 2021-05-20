Floridians planning to travel this summer could bring tourism boost to Tampa Bay amid pandemic

The CDC recently issued guidance that fully vaccinated people can safely travel within the United States, which means travel is likely to pick up again in the summer months.

According to a recent AAA study, 62% of Floridians plan to travel this year, and this could help give the Tampa Bay area a much-needed tourism boost amid the pandemic.

While the CDC has relaxed mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people, face masks are still required for anyone travel across state lines. That includes all airports, planes, and public transit.

Tampa General Hospital’s Dr. Jason Wilson tells ABC Action News, the best way to put your mind at ease before traveling is to get vaccinated. Those who don’t may need to get a COVID-19 test before their trip, and that can be a hassle.

There are ample opportunities to find an inexpensive flight this summer. The pros recommend comparing deals across Google Flights, Priceline, Kayak and other websites.

Travel insurance can help protect your trip, especially given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. For those of you planning to stay in-state, local theme parks are offering discounts, too.

Legoland in Winter Haven is offering Florida residents a “throwback pricing” of $99 for an annual pass.

If your plans involve Airbnb, keep this in mind — there are strict rules in place to cut down on disruptive parties. Users without positive reviews will not be allowed to book one-night stays for July 4 weekend. Neighbors who want to report a party in a short-term rental can call Airbnb’s 24-hour neighborhood support number.