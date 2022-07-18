Florida voter registration deadlines to mark in your calendar for 2022

Voter registration deadlines are approaching in Florida so ABC Action News has gathered all the important information you need to know to ensure you can vote in the 2022 election.

The voter registration deadlines for the Primary Election and General Election are:

Primary Election: July 25, 2022

General Election: Oct. 1, 2022

"It is very important to register at least 29 days before the election in order to vote," according to the Florida Division of Elections.

To register, visit https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

If you're not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.

How do I change my party affiliation?

You can switch your party affiliation on the Florida elections website as long as you do it before the voter registration deadlines.

How do I vote-by-mail?

If you'd like to vote-by-mail instead of going to the polls, you must request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 813

General Election: Oct. 29

To request your ballot, click here.

Is early voting available?

Yes, early voting is available in Florida on the following dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 13 - 20

General Election: Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

To find more details about early voting in your county, visit: https://dos.myflorida.com/elections/for-voters/voting/early-voting/

When are elections?

The Primary Election will be held on Aug. 23.

The General Election will be held on Nov. 8.

Special elections and local elections can be called at any time during the year. To view your county’s elections, check the Local Elections Database.

For the most up-to-date voting information, contact your County Supervisor of Elections.

Tampa Bay area County Supervisor of Elections are listed below:

Citrus - https://www.votecitrus.com/

DeSoto - https://www.votedesoto.com/

Hardee - https://www.hardeecountyelections.com/

Hernando - https://www.hernandovotes.gov/

Highlands- https://www.votehighlands.com/votersonthego

Hillsborough - https://www.votehillsborough.org/

Manatee - https://www.votemanatee.com/

Pasco - https://www.pascovotes.gov/Supervisor-of-Elections

Pinellas - https://www.votepinellas.com/

Polk - https://www.polkelections.com/

Sarasota - https://www.sarasotavotes.com/