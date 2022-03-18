Florida Trooper saved by passersby during violent traffic stop

FLORIDA — A Florida Highway Patrol officer was rescued by several passersby after he was punched in the face during a traffic stop.

Dash camera video sent in by the FHP showed the scuffle between the trooper and 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado.

Troopers said he was walking along I-4 just west of exit 5 when he was stopped. According to the arrest report, Delgado told the trooper he was an artist and was recently kicked out of his mother’s house.

During a search, the 24-year-old allegedly became “argumentative” and told the trooper to leave him alone. The video shows Delgado punching the trooper’s face. Delgado then tried to run and threw several more punches at the trooper. Several civilians stopped to assist the trooper during the fight.

Delgado had a minor cut on his chin while the trooper just had his nose bloodied.