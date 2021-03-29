Florida State Fair announces second annual Deep Fried Dash 5K

The Florida State Fair has announced its second annual Deep Fried Dash 5K.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the race will take participants through the excitement of the 117th annual Florida State Fair. Runners will tour all the fair has to offer, from the sights of exhilarating rides to the smells of fresh fair foods.

For those who wish to stay socially distant, the virtual option of the race will be open from April 1 to April 30, 2021.

All proceeds from the Deep Fried Dash will benefit the Florida State Fair Foundation, a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to improve and support agricultural, scientific and educational programs at the Florida State Fair like Cracker Country Living History Museum, Ag-Venture and more.

Participants can register today at

Registration is now open and the in-person race is Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. It takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds.