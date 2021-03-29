Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida State Fair announces second annual Deep Fried Dash 5K

items.[0].image.alt
Florida State Fair
49538688807_97689fb88d_o.jpg
Posted at 2:58 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 14:58:17-04

The Florida State Fair has announced its second annual Deep Fried Dash 5K.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the race will take participants through the excitement of the 117th annual Florida State Fair. Runners will tour all the fair has to offer, from the sights of exhilarating rides to the smells of fresh fair foods.

For those who wish to stay socially distant, the virtual option of the race will be open from April 1 to April 30, 2021.

All proceeds from the Deep Fried Dash will benefit the Florida State Fair Foundation, a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to improve and support agricultural, scientific and educational programs at the Florida State Fair like Cracker Country Living History Museum, Ag-Venture and more.

Participants can register today at HERE.

Registration is now open and the in-person race is Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. It takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin