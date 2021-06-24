Florida set to fall short of White House's 70% goal as First Lady hosts vaccine event at Amalie Area

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is set to fall short of reaching of the Biden administration's goal of having 70% of people ages 18 and up vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot by July 4. However, the state is on track to hit that benchmark by the end of July, according to a leading epidemiologist.

Dr. Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist with USF Health, ran projections using the state's rate of adult vaccination over the past two weeks.

Salemi said if the current rate holds, Florida will have 65.5% of adults vaccinated by the holiday. It's likely the state will hit the 70% goal around the end of July, he said.

This comes as health officials are urging people to get the shot as the new Delta variant continues to spread across the United States.

"We've seen all over the place that these variants are very opportunistic, and they're happy to find susceptible people in our communities," Salemi said. "Again, the number one way that we can protect ourselves against these variants, which are causes for concern, is by getting the majority of people in our communities vaccinated."

On Thursday, June 24, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Kissimmee and Tampa where she will visit vaccine sites and encourage everyone in the communities to get vaccinated.

In Kissimmee, the First Lady will visit a drive-through vaccination site administered by Osceola Community Health Services.

Later in the day in Tampa, the First Lady will join the Tampa Bay Lightning for AdventHealth's Shots On Ice vaccination event at AMALIE Arena.

As a part of the Together Tampa Bay initiative, AdventHealth is hosting a vaccination event at AMALIE Arena. Floridians are invited to register to receive vaccinations, take shots on net from the ice, score photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni, as well as receive Lightning swag.

Plus, Floridians will have the opportunity to partake in sweepstakes for great prizes, including Lightning game tickets.

Floridians are encouraged to get vaccinated at this event and REGISTER HERE .

AdventHealth will provide no-cost Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

These trips are part of the Administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.