Florida's 2018 school grades released; see how the Tampa Bay Area performed

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education released the 2018 grades for more than 3,000 schools across the state on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Education calculates school grades annually based on up to 11 components, including student achievement and learning gains on statewide, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate. School grades provide parents and the public an easily understandable way to measure the performance of a school and understand how well each school is serving its students.

The preliminary grades given out show that 1,028 schools received A grades, 845 schools received a B, 1,154 schools received a C, 190 schools received a D, and 33 schools earned an F grade.

“Florida’s schools are continuing to achieve increased success thanks to the hard work of our students and teachers. Our years of historic investment in Florida’s K-12 education system are paying off," said Florida Governor Rick Scott. "The ability to get a great public education empowers our students to live their dreams in Florida. I’d like to congratulate Florida’s students and teachers on another year of success.”

How did the Tampa Bay Area do?

Citrus County 2018 Grade: B; 2017 Grade: B; 2016 Grade: B

Hillsborough County 2018 Grade: B; 2017 Grade: B; 2016 Grade: B

Highlands County 2018 Grade: C; 2017 Grade: C; 2016 Grade: C

Hernando County 2018 Grade: B; 2017 Grade: B; 2016 Grade: B

Manatee County 2018 Grade: B; 2017 Grade: B; 2016 Grade: C

Pasco County 2018 Grade: B; 2017 Grade: B; 2016 Grade: C

Pinellas County 2018 Grade: B; 2017 Grade: B; 2016 Grade: B

Polk County 2018 Grade: B; 2017 Grade: C; 2016 Grade: C

Sarasota County 2018 Grade: A; 2017 Grade: A; 2016 Grade: A

