Florida man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 'birthday sex' attempt with 9, 11-yr-old

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man wanted to have sex with 9 and 11-year-old girls to celebrate his 35th birthday. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison instead.

According to court records, an undercover FBI agent began chatting with Andrew Goldberg online this summer. Goldberg allegedly told the undercover agent he sexually molested his friend’s 7-years-old sister in 2011.

He also told the agent his birthday was coming up and that he wanted to celebrate with a young girl. The agent offered to set it up.

According to court documents, Goldberg confessed to the arrangement. He was sentenced Wednesday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Goldberg pleaded guilty to attempting to entice minors to engage in sexual activity.

His attorney said he was addicted to drugs as a result of sexual abuse he suffered as a kid from his babysitter.