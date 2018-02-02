Florida man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 'birthday sex' attempt with 9, 11-yr-old
Associated Press
4:19 PM, Feb 2, 2018
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man wanted to have sex with 9 and 11-year-old girls to celebrate his 35th birthday. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison instead.
According to court records, an undercover FBI agent began chatting with Andrew Goldberg online this summer. Goldberg allegedly told the undercover agent he sexually molested his friend’s 7-years-old sister in 2011.