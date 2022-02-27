Florida Highway trooper gets in an accident while stopped to help with an accident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Florida State Trooper stopping to help motorists with an accident ended up being in a worse accident when their car was hit on the side of the road!
According to a post on Twitter, while working a crash southbound along the outside shoulder of I-275 approaching Howard Avenue, an FHP Trooper was hit from behind by another motorist.
The trooper and the driver had minor injuries.
