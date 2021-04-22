Florida education commissioner says Hillsborough schools in 'financial crisis' demands action

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla- — In an open letter Thursday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Hillsborough County schools are in a "financial crisis" and he would take emergency action if the situation doesn't change.

The three-page open letter is addressed to Hillsborough School Board Chair Lynn Gray. In the letter, Commissioner Corcoran says the financial situation in Hillsborough County schools has reached a point of crisis.

Corcoran says the Florida Department of Education wants to work with the county to address the financial emergency.

According to Corcoran, the district is $107-million overspent on their budget. The district has 20 days to put together a financial recovery plan and present it to the state on how they plan to solve the issue moving forward into the next several years.

Near the end of the letter, Commissioner Corcoran said he would use emergency action to bring the school district into compliance with Florida law.

Statement from Superintendent Addison Davis:

“For the last nine months, I have shared publicly the critical state of the financial picture for HCPS. My leadership team has identified and implemented strategies that have helped to mitigate this crisis through staffing allocation cuts and other measures. These decisions have not been easy and I understand the community’s frustration and angst. We have done everything to minimize the impact on individuals, but I know that they have affected our teachers, students, families, and school-based administrators. All of this has been necessary to avoid a state takeover, and I look forward to working with the Board in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to improve and work in the best interest of our primary stakeholders – the students.”

