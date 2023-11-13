Florida blood centers launch botox-for-blood campaign

SARASOTA, Fla. — Botox for blood? That's the promise of a new campaign in southwest Florida that aims to address the critical need for blood donations during the holidays.

The "Donating Never Looked So Good" campaign sees Suncoast Blood Centers partner with med spas across parts of the state. It runs from November 24 to December 1.

"As we approach the holiday season, the demand for blood donations can become critical,” said Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers. “We believe there could be no better time to partner with some of the region's leading dermatology and aesthetician practices. Our aim is not only to emphasize the importance of blood donations but also to offer our donors an exclusive opportunity to receive services from our campaign partners. We hope that ‘Donating Never Looked So Good' will not only be a creative campaign this season but also a unique way to raise awareness of our mission."

All fixed sites, as well as select mobile blood drives, will provide Botox vouchers for successful donors valued at up to $140 worth of injections, a press release said.

Below is a list of participating partners:



Click here for more information.