PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Pinellas County deputies were searching for a Seminole man that fell into the water.

Deputies said around 7:42 p.m. a call came in of a man drowning on the north end of Lake Seminole. A search began but the man wasn't

found. Deputies then began treating the search as a body recovery instead of a rescue.

Responders were seen packing up and leaving the scene around 11 p.m. Friday night.