First Italy Expo to be held in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — A group of Tampa business and city leaders are hosting what they call the first annual Italy Expo.

The event is set to take place February 4-6 at Tampa’s Sons of Italy Lodge.

"The inaugural Italy Expo will showcase food, wine, fashion and design from and around the Sicilian city of Agrigento, in honor of the 30th anniversary of Tampa and Agrigento calling each other sister cities. “Like many people of Italian descent who call Tampa Bay home, I love my adoptive community and country, and also take great pride in sharing my native land’s many pleasures,” said Mario Plazza, one of the event’s founders and the owner of Tampa-based Tile & Stone of Italy, one of Florida’s largest importers of Italian marble and tile."

The event is open to the public. Prices for tickets vary, depending on which and how many events one attends.

Italy Expo is the first event hosted in partnership with Piazze d’Italia, an organization founded by Plazza that works to inspire greater cultural and commercial activities between Italy and Tampa Bay.

Find more about the Italy Expo here: https://piazzeitalia.com/expo-2022/ [piazzeitalia.com]