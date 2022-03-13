Fire in St Petersburg quickly extinguished

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Everyone is safe after St. Pete firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday.

Around 2:00 p.m. Multiple people called 911 to report a house on fire in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. South.

Crews found the front of the house to have fire and smoke coming from the windows. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the home. The only occupant was outside and safe. No injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined yet. Crews are investigating.