Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire in St Petersburg quickly extinguished

Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
MattGush/ThinkStock
MattGush
<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 15:20:09-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Everyone is safe after St. Pete firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday.

Around 2:00 p.m. Multiple people called 911 to report a house on fire in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. South.

Crews found the front of the house to have fire and smoke coming from the windows. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the home. The only occupant was outside and safe. No injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined yet. Crews are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!