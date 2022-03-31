FHP troopers treat kids to pizza after rescue

TAMPA BAY, Fla — FHP said troopers rescued three children that had been abducted and treated them to pizza Thursday.
In a post on Twitter, troopers are seen eating pizza with 3 children.
The three children were involved in a parental abduction case out of Pasco County. Troopers are working to unite them with their legal guardians.
#Breaking Tampa Troopers help locate 3 children involved in a parental abduction case initiating from Pasco County & terminating in Marion County at an I-75 Rest Stop - all 3 children located safely & treated to pizza on behalf of Troopers until reunited with legal custodians. pic.twitter.com/x0uq2sfM80
