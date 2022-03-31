Watch
FHP troopers treat kids to pizza after rescue

Posted at 7:51 PM, Mar 31, 2022
TAMPA BAY, Fla — FHP said troopers rescued three children that had been abducted and treated them to pizza Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, troopers are seen eating pizza with 3 children.

The three children were involved in a parental abduction case out of Pasco County. Troopers are working to unite them with their legal guardians.

