FBI searching for suspected Florida serial bank robber; considered armed and dangerous

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspected serial bank robber.

Myron William Ernst is suspected of robbing banks in Florida and Alabama. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous. Ernst is wanted for allegedly robbing the TD Bank located at 6108 US Highway 98 North, on October 12, 2018, in Lakeland, Florida.

According to the FBI, at approximately 12:54 p.m., Ernst allegedly entered the bank and presented a demand note indicating he had a firearm. After obtaining the money, Ernst fled in a newer model, dark gray, Ford F-150 truck.

On October 31, 2018, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Ernst by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, after he was charged with bank robbery. Ernst is suspected in additional bank robberies in Florida and Alabama.

The FBI says that Ernst is known to have violent tendencies and is an escape risk. He also has more than a dozen known aliases.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Myron William Ernst. If you see Myron William Ernst, authorities ask that you not make contact and immediately call 911 or the local FBI office.