A fatal crash has I-275 northbound effectively shut down near Kennedy Boulevard on Monday morning.

FHP said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details are not available at this time as the investigation is underway.

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder. Stopped traffic is backed up to the hump on the bridge.

Traffic cameras show that the crash involves several vehicles. A fire truck, ambulance, road rangers and FHP troopers are all on scene.

