Fans stock up on Bucs gear before big playoff game

TAMPA, Fla — If it’s game day, it’s a busy day at Heads and Tails on Kennedy Boulevard. Many fans stopped there on the way to the Bucs game Sunday.

“You just want to look your best obviously for the playoff game and support our Bucs and Tom,” said fan Patrick Kerrigan.

Owner Stephen Sherman is always trying to provide something new on his shelves that will stand out in the stands.

“We’re constantly chasing product all the time in order to make our customers happy,” said Sherman. “We have fans that come in here every week that want to wear something different to every single home game.”

When Sherman bought the business during the pandemic he never imagined what would happen next.

“Two Stanley Cups, a Super Bowl and trip to the World Series, it’s been very very exciting, the market has been very hot,” said Sherman.

Some of their more popular items include hooded sweat shirts, zip-up jackets, and throwback creamsicle polos.

“There’s just always new designs and it’s just great to show your support and show who you love, it starts a lot of good conversations or bad ones,” said fan Harry Aldrich.

When the temperature is this cold, it never hurts to add one more layer to the wardrobe.

“Usually it’s T-shirts and polos and shorts so today looking through my closet I didn’t have anything warm so I figured I’d run in and get something new and be warm,” said fan Joe Dimisa.

They’ll even provide the right look for your dog, after all the store is called Heads and Tails.

