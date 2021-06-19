Family of slain Tampa security guard speaks out about mysterious death

TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a slain Tampa security guard is speaking out about her mysterious death and the legacy she leaves behind.

Last week, investigators found the burnt body of a woman near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The next day, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the body belonged to a security guard who was last seen on duty at Beach Walk Condominiums in Town ’N Country.

Family members identified her as Alisha Windfield, a mother of three children.

“No matter how much we try to keep Alisha alive to her children, there’s but so much we can do,” said her sister, Kimberly Matthews. “The baby is four years old and she’s going to have to grow up not remembering her mom’s hugs.”

Matthews said family members grew concerned when Windfield didn’t return home after her shift on June 8.

Her body was discovered a day later, more than 20 miles away in Pinellas County.

“For her to go to work on Tuesday and not come home… immediately, you know, we knew something was wrong.”

Residents at Beach Walk have since left flowers, cards, and candles to pay tribute to the beloved security guard who made several friends after a year on the job.

“She touched a lot of people’s lives,” said resident Nancy Pacifico. “She’d wave. She’d smile. She’d talk to you. She cared about everybody here.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they have zeroed in on a person of interest, but no arrest has been made.

Family members tell ABC Action News, funeral services are set for Saturday, June 26 in Tampa.

They have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses and caring for her three children.