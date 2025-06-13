Family of child who was bitten by shark and nearly had hand torn off said she will undergo second surgery

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — The family of a 9-year-old girl who had her hand nearly bitten off by a shark thanks first responders as she prepares for another surgery.

On Thursday, the nine-year-old was swimming near Boca Grande Beach when a shark bit her hand and tore it mostly off, according to family.

The child was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, where they were able to get blood flowing back into the hand.

The family of the child named Leah said she will undergo a second surgery tomorrow.

Full statement from the family:

We want to say Thank You to everyone that is praying for our sweet Leah. We are thankful for the quick response of everyone that was on scene, the construction workers and residents that ran out to help and the first responders and to all the doctors/nurses that are doing everything to help our girl.

Yesterday Leah had an extensive surgery on her hand (wrist & fingers). The doctors were able to get blood flow to her hand and fingers. She is showing some movement in two fingers but can’t feel the rest. The doctors will be doing another procedure tomorrow to see if there is anything else that needs to be done.

The fact that Leah has all her fingers attached is already a testimony. From witnessing her wrist hanging on by just the skin, to have blood flow in all of her hand and fingers is truly a miracle.

Please keep praying for our family, our God is a miracle worker. Lendel Family