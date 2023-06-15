Expert weighs in on the impact of AI in our lives, potential risks

TAMPA, Fla. — Artificial Intelligence is taking over, and you may not even realize you are using it. From your cell phone’s GPS to Amazon orders, and even Alexa are all forms of A.I. Although it seems the talk has ramped up after the launch of Chat GPT, it has actually been around for decades.

"It has been there for a long time, and you know what most people don't know? AI has been around since the 1950s,” explained Dr. Chrissann Ruehle, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and A.I. expert.

Dr. Ruehle spoke with ABC Action News anchor Vanessa Araiza and said we’re on the upswing of artificial intelligence. Although there is uncertainty about what it could do or become, we don’t need to fear the changes but rather lean into them.

Many fear A.I. could soon take over our jobs if it keeps growing. Dr. Ruehle said while it can get a lot of tasks done and can cut down labor costs, what it can’t do is add an emotional connection.

"There are certain things that make us uniquely human. For example, our emotional intelligence. A.I. does not have the capability to understand and convey emotions at this point. We are so far away from that,” said Dr. Ruehle.

Another added fear is scams connected to A.I. While it is hard to detect some more than others, Dr. Ruehle said we need to trust our gut like we always have.

"I think, in many respects, AI is going to point us towards learning to rely on our intuition. Listening to the intuition and taking action on that," explained Dr. Ruehle.

Whether you love it or hate it, AI is not going anywhere, so we will need to lean in and learn.