Expert says school sex assault investigations need more transparency

Below is the School Board policy outlining investigations involving students (see italics):

5540 - THE SCHOOLS AND INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING STUDENTS

The School Board recognizes that all employees and agents of the Board have an affirmative duty to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the Department of Children and Family Services and comply with investigations relating to child abuse, abandonment, and neglect, or an alleged unlawful sexual offense involving a child. As provided herein, building administrators may also assist authorities in their investigations of other violations of law in which students are alleged to be involved.

When State and Federal law enforcement authorities, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), or officials from the Department of Children and Family Services arrive at the school and wish to interview a student or investigate an alleged violation of law, they must contact the building administrator indicating the nature of their investigation and expressing their desire to question a student or students. If the investigation involves child abuse, the official conducting the investigation will decide who can be present during the interview.

Investigation of Child Abuse/Neglect Under the Child Protection Act by a Public Children’s Service Agency

Every employee and agent of the Board who, in connection with his/her position, knows or suspects child abuse, abandonment, or neglect must immediately report that knowledge or suspicion online at https://www.dcf.state.fl.us/service-programs/abuse-hotline/report-online.shtml [dcf.state.fl.us] or by calling the abuse hotline at 1-800-962-2873, or TDD (Telephone Device for the Deaf): 1-800-453-5145. If the situation constitutes an emergency, the employee should call 911 first and then call the abuse hotline number. (also see Board Policy 8462)

An official of the Department of Children and Family Services or law enforcement agency on its behalf may interview a student on school property during school hours in order to investigate a claim of child abuse/neglect involving such student or a member of the student's family. If neither the student nor a member of his/her family is the subject of the child abuse/neglect investigation, such agency shall be encouraged to contact the student during non-school hours and investigate the matter off school property, if at all possible.

The building administrator shall attempt to contact the parent prior to questioning unless directed not to do so by the investigator. The building administrator must not attempt to contact the parent without first advising the investigator of his/her intent to do so.

The building administrator or designated guidance counselor shall request to remain in the room during questioning of the student.

However, it is up to the investigator whether to allow a school staff member who is known by the child to be present during the initial interview and will only make such allowance if:

the investigator believes that the school staff member could enhance the success of the interview by his/her presence; and the child requests or consents to the presence of the school staff member at the interview.

Investigations of Violations of Law by Law Enforcement Agencies

State and Federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), investigating complaints other than under the Child Protection Act should contact a student during non- school hours and investigate alleged violations of the law off school property if at all possible. An investigation can take place immediately on school property during school hours at the request of the building administrator if the alleged violation of law took place on school property, involves other situations affecting school safety or in emergency situations.

If a student is to be questioned as a witness or victim in an alleged violation of law, the building administrator shall remain in the room during the questioning unless compelling reasons for exclusion are provided by the law enforcement agency. Although in such circumstances, the principal is lawfully acting in loco parentis, the parent should be informed.

Before the student(s) is (are) questioned as a suspect in an alleged violation of the law, the building administrator shall attempt to contact the parent prior to questioning and shall remain in the room during the questioning unless compelling reasons for exclusion are provided by the law enforcement agency. In the event prior contact was not successful, the parent shall be notified subsequent to the questioning.

Notification and Release of Records

Attempts to notify the parents regarding investigations of child abuse/neglect and other law enforcement investigations shall be documented.

No school official may release personally identifiable student information in education records to the police or the Department of Children and Family Services without prior written permission of the parent, a lawfully issued subpoena, a court order, or a health or safety emergency (see Board Policy 8330).

When an authorized law enforcement officer or the Department of Children and Family Services removes a student, the building administrator shall also notify the parent(s) and the Superintendent before the student is removed or as soon after removal as possible.