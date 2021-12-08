Eric Piburn born with congenital heart defects dies at 14-years-old

TAMP BAY, Fla — The Tampa bay 14-year-old known for battling his congenital heart defects and inviting everyone and anyone to his birthday parties has died.

Piburn has been featured on ABC Action news several times over the years. He was known for his kindness and fighting spirit.

Eric had made it his personal mission to spread kindness and love. He was born with a congenital heart defect which required four open-heart surgeries over the years. Doctors originally told his parents he wouldn't live to see his first birthday.