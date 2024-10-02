Emotions boil over as residents in Treasure Island walk miles in heat to carry in supplies

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A resident in Sunset Beach said he has been walking more than a mile back and forth to get supplies while FEMA and contractors drive in with their a/c running and no supplies.

A Sunset Beach resident said that while he was walking back to his home to bring in supplies, items he left behind in his truck were stolen.

As we were trying to get information, David Crump saw two members of FEMA and asked them questions about their response.

Emotions high as David Crump asks FEMA members questions

Another resident, Kara Fesh, felt the same way.

Emotions boil over for residents in Treasure Island

Jason Beisel, the Public Information Officer for Treasure Island, said they are working quickly to get water, sewer, and power restored and sand removed. Beisel said contractors wouldn’t be able to work if a massive traffic jam blocks the workers repairing critical infrastructure.

On Wednesday, for the first time, Treasure Island started running shuttles back and forth for residents.

Currently, there are four shuttles, but Beisel said they hope to bring in a few more.