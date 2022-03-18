Watch
'Emma's Seeds of Kindness': Local 16-year-old works to encourage kindness

Emma's Seeds of Kindness
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 05:26:29-04

A local teenager is working to encourage others to be kind.

Emma Bolton, 16, started "Emma's Seeds of Kindness" when she was 13.

"Honestly, like, I would love to, like donate tons of things and like have a huge impact. But just like getting people to be kinder to themselves and other people even if it's just like smile to someone else who's having a bad day. So it can be as small as that," Bolton said.

Bolton is encouraging people to take care of our local waterways through a virtual conference Saturday, March 19. It will feature several speakers, including three other teenagers who hope to make a difference.

You can sign up for the conference here, and learn more about Emma's Seeds here.

