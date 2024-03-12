Duke Energy helping local food pantries provide fruit and vegetables

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul is now able to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need.

It’s all thanks to brand new refrigerators that more than a dozen local food pantries are now able provide fresh fruits and vegetables.

"It’s a moment to celebrate,” said volunteer Doug Archebeault.

The pantry has been open for more than five years, but this is the first time they’ve been able to provide fresh produce.

The director of the pantry Lori Hoffman says the reason was a lack of cool storage.

“We weren’t able to have any of this stuff until we got this new refrigerator. Honesty if I’m picking up things three days a week and we’re open one day, I have to have a good place to keep it fresh and stored. So that has changed everything for us,” said Hoffman.

The Duke Energy Foundation donated 100,000 to feeding Florida’s network of food banks, which includes Feeding Tampa Bay.

“Duke energy is here to help, and we have resources for our customers. It’s not only about being a good utility provider, Duke Energy Foundation is really about being a good neighbor.”

