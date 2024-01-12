"Dream Court" dedicated to Dick Vitale at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club

SARASOTA, Fla. — Nancy Lieberman Charities and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties unveiled a new basketball court on Thursday.

The Dream Court honors legendary sports broadcaster and Basketball Hall of Famer Dick Vitale.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication ceremony were held at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club.

Nancy Lieberman Charities has donated to more than 125 Dream Courts throughout the United States. The goal is to make basketball more accessible to children and provide a safe environment for them to play.

Lieberman and Vitale have known each other for several decades.

"Dick and I go back a long time, and when we worked at ESPN before that, when I was playing, he coached in Detroit. I coached in Detroit in the W," said Nancy Lieberman, Basketball Hall of Famer and an Olympic Medalist.

Vitale powered through a speech at Thursday's dedication ceremony. Recently, he battled vocal cord cancer and said 35 radiation treatments wiped out his ability to speak.

He was previously diagnosed with lymphoma and melanoma.

"The good news was the radiation treatments wiped out the cancer, so I was certainly thrilled when the doctor told me your cancer free. However, I thought I was on my way to get back on TV, to get back giving speeches and doing what I love to do because I feel so good physically," said Vitale.

"I'll be honest with you. Emotionally, it's been a struggle because my life has always been being able to communicate," he added.

Vitale spoke about his passion for raising money for pediatric cancer research. Last year, the ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster raised $12 million through the V Foundation for Cancer Research. He hosts an annual gala in Sarasota.

"Read the paper today, Mike Strahan, former great football player, his daughter just came down with brain cancer, young girl. Shouldn't be happening. We need more dollars for research," said Vitale.

Vitale also spoke about his parents, who were factory workers, and had "hearts of gold." He said his parents inspired him to chase his dreams.

"Extend the hand to one another...have love in your heart, and may all your dreams be realized."

Lieberman credits the game of basketball for learning many essential skills.

"I grew up in New York, no good, no father, no heat, no electricity. Sports changed my life, and I guess the rest is history. In my career, I don't know where I'd be without the people that cared," she said.

Vitale hopes children realize their dreams and learn anything is possible.

"I chased those dreams, and today, I've had an incredible life. I'm 84 years of age. I can't believe I'm in 14 Hall of Fames. I tell people I can't run. I can't jump. I can't shoot. I got a body by linguine, but I'm in 14 Hall of Fames because all my life, I've had a passion and a sense of pride in anything I've ever done," said Vitale.

