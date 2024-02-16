Dog and her puppies dumped on dark road in Wimauma

Rescuers discovered a three-year-old dog frantically searching for her puppies on a dark road in Wimauma last week.

The puppies had injuries consistent with being thrown from a vehicle, according to rescuers.

Volunteers with the McNeely Family Rescue and Sanctuary responded after getting calls about a dog running around on Valroy Road on Thursday.

They were able to save mom and two of her babies. Four other puppies were unable to be saved.

"This county road is kind of a dark, country road, and it's notorious for dumping, Valroy Road in Wimauma," said April McNeely.

April McNeely, the owner of McNeely Family Rescue and Sanctuary, is caring for the dog she named Maya and her puppies, Valentino and Scarlet.

"There is not one single excuse that you can come up with on this planet to dump your dog and leave something that loves you and has a bond for you and would do anything for you," said McNeely.

McNeely said Maya was discovered malnourished, and X-rays showed scarring from previous injuries. She will also need surgery on her hip. Her baby, Valentino, has mobility issues and falls over when he walks. McNeely said the puppies suffered soft tissue damage.

"Valentino was barely moving when we found him. They were both having moving problems, and they were both hypothermic. It was a very cold night," said McNeely.

McNeely said the dogs have follow-up visits with a veterinarian. Anyone who adopts them will need to consider the financial obligation.

McNeely said $3,000 has been raised to catch the person responsible. They're looking for information that leads to an arrest.

"Somebody out there has to know who Maya is and where she came from, somebody, a neighbor, a friend, an acquaintance, somebody that worked with them, somebody that passed by their house every day. This dog wasn't in a house and taken care of," said McNeely.

"This is animal cruelty. This is a punishable criminal act," she said.

If you have information that could lead to finding Maya's owner or the person responsible, contact them here.

